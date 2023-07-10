Albert Heijn To Cease Tobacco Sales In Stores Next Year

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced that the sales of tobacco and related products in its stores will cease as of 1 January 2024.

The move aligns with the Dutch government's announcement that it is preparing a legislation to end tobacco sales at supermarkets as of 1 July 2024.

Since 1 July 2023, the retail chain stopped the sales of these products online.

Albert Heijn added that it supports the movement towards creating a 'smoke-free generation' and believes its efforts will contribute towards achieving lasting behavioural change.

It also highlighted the importance of all selling parties and other players involved, large and small, to work on this together.

Elsewhere, in May of this year Lidl Denmark announced plans to phase out the sales of tobacco products in its stores by the end of 2028 as it seeks to create a ‘smoke-free’ future.

“The decision to phase out tobacco in Lidl is well considered,” said Jens Stratmann, CEO of Lidl Denmark. “The chain knows that the decision will have costs, but Lidl still hopes that the initiative will inspire the industry to follow along.”

The Danish Cancer Society extended its support for the discounter’s initiative and hopes that it will give impetus to solutions that reduce the number of smokers.

“It is a fantastic initiative, which opens up completely new possibilities for tobacco prevention and means that fewer children and young people start smoking, and it becomes easier to remain smoke-free for those who are trying to quit,” commented Niels Them Kjær, project manager for tobacco prevention at the Danish Cancer Society.