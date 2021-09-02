ESM Magazine

Aldi Denmark Names New Digital Marketing Manager

Published on Sep 2 2021 1:00 PM in Retail tagged: Appointment / Aldi Denmark / Digital Marketing Manager

Aldi Denmark has appointed Liselotte Walther Jørgensen as its new digital marketing manager, effective 1 September.

Previously, she served as the operations director at RIB Software Nordic.

An Experienced Professional

Jørgensen brings more than 15 years' worth of management experience in digital marketing, sales, optimisation and analytics.

Between 2002 - 2015, she was responsible for digital channels at Bonnier Publication.

In the new role, Jørgensen will be responsible for the digital part of Aldi's marketing activities, including a wide range of digital touchpoints, such as newsletters, aldi.dk website, media buying and social media.

Commenting on her role, Jørgensen said, "I'm looking forward to working on optimising our efforts across all digital channels. And, together with the rest of the marketing department, backing the goals and work with Aldi's new brand identity.

"I hope that with my management experience, combined with my digital profile and most importantly - the strong competencies I have in my team - can help create the best performing digital team in the industry."

'Ensuring The Right Balance'

Jørgensen will also focus on ensuring the right balance in the team between day-to-day operations and Aldi's transformation and expansion plans.

"It is important that we know the impact of the things we do and have it as a common pulse in the team," explained Liselotte Walther Jørgensen, and added that she was also looking forward to experiencing the grocery industry from the other side of the shopping trolley.

Earlier in May, Michael Ottesen stepped in as the vice-CEO of Aldi Denmark, with the responsibility of revitalising the discounter's take on discounts and ensuring a better customer experience..

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

