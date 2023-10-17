Aldi Nord Board Of Directors Convenes For Inaugural Meeting

As part of the modernisation process of Aldi Nord, its board of directors has convened for its inaugural meeting.

The discounter's board of directors, which has been created to take on the running of the business, is led by chairman Lars Kolks and vice-chair Victoria Albrecht-Tschöll, while the previous chair Theo Albrecht also takes a position on the board, as does Olivia Eschengerd, née Albrecht.

In addition to family members, two additional experienced directors have been appointed as additional members, Aldi said – Tina Müller and Frank Mattern.

Müller is best known for her period as the CEO of Douglas GmbH, which she held from November 2017 to November 2022. The former Henkel executive is currently the CEO of Switzerland-based Weleda, a health and wellness firm that specialises in natural products.

Frank Mattern, meanwhile, previously headed up the Germany office of McKinsey & Company, and now holds the position of chairman of the board of directors at Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE.

The inaugural meeting of the ALDI Nord Board of Directors signifies the successful completion of the company's corporate modernisation efforts, Aldi Nord said in a statement.

Art Edition

Elsewhere, Aldi Nord has teamed up with a variety of local German artists on its new fashion collection – the Art Edition.

The artists that the discounter will be working with include Max Salzborn (Hamburg), Josephine Rai (Berlin), Tschief (Berlin), Radark (Essen), 171717171717 (Essen), Joséphine Sagna (Hamburg), Martin Pawlusiak (Wesel), Anna Rupprecht (Berlin), and Ne.nae (Hamburg).

The artists have selected items of clothing and refined them featuring motifs that are a homage to Aldi's own brands, including Rio D'oro, Tandil, River and Nusskati.

Aldi Nord trades in nine different European countries, boasting a workforce of more than 91,000 employees across Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.