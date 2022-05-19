Aldi Nord Cooperates With Regional Bakeries Around Germany

In a bid to increase its customer's proximity to the products on its shelves, Aldi Nord is cooperating with regional artisanal bakeries around Germany and is adding local specialties to its own range of baked goods.
More than 550 of the retailer's branches have already included specialties from local bakeries in their range.
Regional Favourites
Aldi is replacing around ten fresh baked goods from its standard range with regional baked goods.
In each participating store, the bakery shelf is marked with the logo of the regional baker, along with the price tags.
The retailer has said that it plans to cooperate with both small village bakeries and larger artisan bakeries.
"Our cooperation partners are local, traditional companies that are already established regionally," explains Katrin Beyer, division manager category management and national purchasing at Aldi Nord.
Pilot Success
As part of a pilot scheme last year, the retailer offered regional baked goods in individual stores for six months – a programme that proved successful, as Beyer said, "It has been shown that customers accept the regional offer very well. Now we want to offer regional baked goods in as many branches as possible. More and more bakeries will be added to this over the course of the year.”
Cooperation agreements with regional bakeries in western, northern and eastern Germany have been underway since the end of February.
"More than 30 bakers are already cooperating with us," said Beyer.
