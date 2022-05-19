Aldi Nord Cooperates With Regional Bakeries Around Germany

As part of a pilot scheme last year, the retailer offered regional baked goods in individual stores for six months – a programme that proved successful, as Beyer said, "It has been shown that customers accept the regional offer very well. Now we want to offer regional baked goods in as many branches as possible. More and more bakeries will be added to this over the course of the year.”

Cooperation agreements with regional bakeries in western, northern and eastern Germany have been underway since the end of February.

"More than 30 bakers are already cooperating with us," said Beyer.

