Aldi Nord To Acquire Companies Of Altmühltaler Mineralbrunnen Group

Discounter Aldi Nord has announced that it has agreed to acquire some companies of the Altmühltaler Mineralbrunnen Group, including production sites in Treuchtlingen (Bavaria) and Breuna (Hesse), for an undisclosed amount.

The beverage firm produces and bottles mineral water and non-alcoholic soft drinks in Germany and employs around 400 people at its facilities in Treuchtlingen and Breuna.

Aldi Nord plans to invest further in these facilities to boost the production and bottling of mineral water and other beverages.

Altmühltaler Mineralbrunnen Group is family-owned business headquartered in Treuchtlingen that supplies private-label mineral water and beverages to German discounters.

'Most Important Suppliers'

Jürgen Schwall, chief purchasing officer of the Aldi Nord, commented, "The Altmühltaler Mineralbrunnen Group has been one of our most important suppliers of mineral water and soft drinks for many years.

"Accordingly, we were convinced by the range of products offered by the family-run company in an overall tight market."

In addition, the acquisition will also consolidate Aldi Nord's position as a reliable supplier.

"The acquisition of the companies with production sites in Treuchtlingen and Breuna gives us the opportunity to maintain production capacities for one of the most important foodstuffs in Germany in the long term. This will enable us to continue offering our customers high-quality mineral waters at the best possible prices," Schwall added.

The closing of the deal, subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office, is expected by early next year, Aldi Nord noted.

