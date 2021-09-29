Aldi Süd Awarded Green Brands Quality Seal

Published on Sep 29 2021 7:25 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Aldi Süd / World News / Green Brands

Aldi Süd has announced that it has been awarded the Green Brands seal, an internationally recognised EU quality mark that recognises brands that are particularly resource-saving and environmentally friendly.

The retailer added that the achievement is also the first for German food discounters.

Aldi Süd was recognised as an ecologically sustainable brand in the 'Service Provider' category.

Dr Julia Adou, director of corporate responsibility at Aldi Süd, said, "We are proud of this award, which shows that we are on the right track with our commitment as a responsible retailer. Sustainability has been a central component of our corporate culture for a long time and is firmly anchored in all business areas."

Awarding Process

The award is based on a multi-stage, transparent test procedure and is finally decided by an independent jury.

Aldi Süd had to demonstrate ecologically sustainable action in all relevant corporate processes, including measures in the areas of resource, energy and waste management, logistics, animal welfare, and species protection.

Communication activities to inform employees and customers were also part of the study, the discounter added.

"The strict requirements were clearly exceeded," said Norbert Lux, managing director of the Green Brands organisation and added, "Aldi Süd convinced the jury in every test area and showed that sustainable action is also very important to the discounter."

Aldi S ü d Sustainability Strategy

Aldi Süd has implemented extensive measures for environmental and climate protection in recent years and is continuously expanding its commitment.

The discounter has reduced its operating emissions by 73% compared to 2012 (as of 2019) and has been climate-neutral since 2017.

The discounter compensates for all unavoidable emissions by supporting certified climate protection projects.

The company's own branches already source 100% green electricity from sustainable sources, and almost 70% are equipped with photovoltaic systems.

It produces climate-friendly solar power, among other things, for electric charging stations in its parking lots.

As part of its packaging mission, the retailer is reducing and optimising its packaging and advocating recyclable alternatives, increasing the number of unpackaged fruit and vegetables, and encouraging the use of recycled plastic and the reduction of new plastics.

In addition, the discounter actively advocates fair trade, more animal welfare, and the protection of nature and its resources.

For example, Aldi Süd has massively increased its share of organic products in recent years and, with the #Haltungswechsel (change of attitude) project, would like to convert its entire fresh meat range to husbandry systems that are more animal friendly by 2030.

