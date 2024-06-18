Aldi UK To Refurbish More Than 30 Stores This Summer

Aldi UK plans to invest more than £90 million (€106.5 million) in store improvements throughout 2024, including the refurbishment of more than 30 stores this summer.

The project will see the discounter upgrading over 100 stores this year across the country – from Crewe to Cardiff and Didcot to Dumfries.

The refurbishment will differ from store to store but include measures to create more space to shop and ensure that stores have more sustainable features.

These include energy-efficient technologies, such as installing doors on fridges to reduce energy use and introducing natural refrigerants to reduce carbon emissions.

'Best Possible In-Store Experience'

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, stated, “Aldi attracted more new customers than any other grocery retailer in the last 12 months, and we want to continue to offer the best possible in-store experience for our shoppers.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience is on a par with the high-quality products and service we offer. Finding ways to reduce any environmental impact as we continue to grow our store estate across the country is also a vital part of these changes.”

Other measures in the refurbishment plan include updated signage, and redesigning store layouts.

Most of the work will take place in June, July and August, with stores such as Leek, Newport and Brierly Hill set to undergo the biggest changes, the discounter added.

In April of this year, Aldi UK said it seeks to provide full visibility on the journey of flexible plastic packaging from front-of-store collection points through to the recycling process with the help of the Flexible Plastic Fund (FPF).