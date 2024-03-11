52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Aldi USA To Add 800 Stores To Its Network By 2028

By Dayeeta Das
Aldi USA To Add 800 Stores To Its Network By 2028

Aldi USA plans to add 800 stores to its network by the end of 2028 through a combination of new openings and store conversions.

The discounter will invest more than $9 billion (€8.2 billion) over the next five years in expanding to new locations across the US, the company added.

It seeks to strengthen its presence in the Northeast and Midwest, adding nearly 330 stores across both regions by the end of 2028.

Aldi USA will also grow its presence in the West by adding more stores in Southern California and Phoenix — and by entering new cities, like Las Vegas.

Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi USA stated, “Our growth is fuelled by our customers, and they are asking for more Aldi stores in their neighbourhoods nationwide. With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back.

“While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience. With this commitment to add 800 stores in the next five years, we’ll be where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve.”

Acquisition Of Southeastern Grocers

Aldi also announced that it has completed the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners.

The move will support Aldi's expansion in the Southeast.

A significant number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets will convert to the Aldi format, the discounter stated.

The conversion will take place in a phased manner with approximately 50 stores commencing the conversion process during the latter half of 2024.

Hart added, “As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the Aldi and SEG (Southeastern Grocers) teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success.”

Aldi added that it would build and remodel stores with sustainable features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, environmentally friendly refrigeration systems, rooftop photovoltaic systems and more.

