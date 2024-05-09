Amazon To Launch Online Store In Ireland Next Year

Amazon has announced plans to launch a new dedicated website for Ireland – Amazon.ie – in 2025, as it seeks to enhance the retail experience for new and existing customers.

The Irish website will enable a ‘localised shopping experience’ with a wide assortment of over 100 million products, including more items from Irish businesses, the company noted.

It will also offer swift and convenient deliveries and returns, in addition to competitive prices.

“The launch of Amazon.ie will be great news for Irish customers, and we’re looking forward to opening its virtual doors in 2025,” said John Boumphrey, country manager for Ireland and the UK at Amazon.

“This underscores our continued commitment to Ireland and will bring a wide selection of great-value products with fast delivery to Irish customers, as well as provide great opportunities for small and medium-sized Irish businesses to reach a bigger audience at home and abroad.”

Amazon Ireland

The online store follows the launch of Amazon’s first fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022, which created 500 new jobs and has provided faster delivery for customers across the country seven days a week, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of products, the company noted.

The new website will allow shoppers to browse products with clearer local pricing, and without additional customs charges.

Currently, more than 1,000 small and medium-sized Irish enterprises (SMEs) sell their products on Amazon.

These SMEs generated over €150 million in export sales in 2022 alone.

Amazon invested over €20 billion between 2020 and 2022 to help European SMEs reach new customers across the European single market and international export markets.

The new store will also be supported by the new five-year agreement between An Post and Amazon, allowing for convenient and faster deliveries and returns.