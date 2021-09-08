Arthur Sadoun To Join Carrefour's Board Of Directors

Published on Sep 8 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / Appointment / Arthur Sadoun / Publicis Groupe

Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, Arthur Sadoun, will join the board of directors of Carrefour as an independent director.

Sadoun will replace Nicolas Bazire and serve the remainder of Bazire's term on the board.

Nicolas Bazire and Alexandre Arnault stepped down from the board of Carrefour after French billionaire Bernard Arnault recently sold his stake in the supermarket group.

Commenting on Sadoun's inclusion to the board, chairman and CEO of the Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard, said, "I am delighted by the addition to the board of Arthur Sadoun, whose international profile, experience in business transformation and digital expertise will be valuable assets to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan."

An Accomplished Professional

Sadoun is an accomplished professional, who began his career in Chile. He set up his advertising agency, which was later sold to BBDO, Chile.

In 1997, he returned to France and joined Omnicom Group's TBWA network as international director of strategic planning. In 2003, he was appointed CEO of TBWA, Paris.

Under his leadership and for four consecutive years, TBWA Paris received the 'Agency of the Year' award at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At the end of 2006, Sadoun was named CEO of Publicis Conseil, the flagship agency of Publicis Groupe founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and previously presided over by Maurice Lévy.

In April of 2011, he was appointed managing director of Publicis Worldwide, and two years later, he was named chief executive of the network.

Another two years later, in December 2015, he was named CEO of Publicis Communications, the group's creative hub comprising Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks.

On 1 June 2017, he stepped in as the chairman and top boss of Publicis Groupe. He has accelerated digital transformation in the company, notably through the acquisition of Epsilon, a leader in data and technology.

Sadoun graduated from the European Business School and holds an MBA from INSEAD.