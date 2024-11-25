Asda Appoints Allan Leighton As Executive Chair

UK retailer Asda has appointed Allan Leighton as its next executive chair, succeeding Stuart Rose, who served as its chair since 2021.

Rose will remain on Asda's board to ensure a smooth transition before stepping down, the retailer noted.

Leighton commented, “Stuart has done an important job in helping to create a retailer with a presence in every format and I am delighted to be returning to the business which has always been a special place for me.

“The potential for Asda now is significant, and my focus will be to work with the leadership team to help make Asda special for our colleagues and millions of customers.”

Allan Leighton

Leighton is an experienced professional who led several UK and international consumer businesses, including as chief executive officer of Asda from 1996 to 2001.

He also served as the president of North American food retailer Loblaw Companies and as chair of The Co-op for nine years.

Rose stated, “It has been a privilege to work alongside the Asda team over the past three years and to support the business through this period of transition.

“Asda will benefit enormously from Allan’s experience of leading the business and on behalf of the board I am pleased to welcome him back. I look forward to continuing to support Asda as a shareholder and customer over the coming years.”

Gary Lindsay, managing partner of TDR Capital, thanked Rose for his contribution to positioning Asda for long-term success.

“Asda today has both a leading superstore estate and a strong position in every format, and Allan’s experience and understanding of Asda will stand us in good stead as he leads the business into the next stage of its development. We are looking forward to working with Allan to help Asda deliver on its potential,” Lindsay added.

Recently, Rose stated that the supermarket, "lost the plot" but can be fixed, as it reported a sales decline in the third quarter.