Asda Brings Café Menu On Just Eat To 129 New Locations

UK retailer Asda has announced a new partnership with Just Eat, which will allow customers to have dishes from the Asda Café menu delivered to their doorsteps.

Shoppers will also get the benefit of meal deals and bundle offers. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, paninis, pizzas and sweet treats.

The Asda Café offering via Just Eat will be in addition to Asda’s current grocery offering, where customers can have their shopping essentials delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of minutes.

The 129 new locations will span across the UK – from Ipswich to Inverness.

Quick Commerce

The British retailer said the roll-out follows a successful trial in 42 stores, taking the total number of locations offering the service to 171.

Asda said the move is part of its strategy to increase its quick commerce presence, as a means of bringing Asda products to more customers, in a way that’s convenient to them.

In initial trials, thousands of customers placed orders each week with pizzas proving to be the most popular item.

Asda said these pizza deals make for a 'purse-friendly' takeaway option, which are a 'fraction' of the price of some of the larger pizza delivery services.

Amy Heather, UK strategic accounts director at Just Eat said, "We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Asda Café, following a successful trial. As a leading food delivery platform, Just Eat is in a strong position to help such a well-loved supermarket café deliver great value and tasty meals to more customers nationwide."

"The partnership signals our continued commitment to offer our 19 million customers a variety of choice and convenience."