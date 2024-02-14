Carrefour Expands Grocery Delivery Partnership With Just Eat In Italy

Carrefour Italia has expanded its partnership with Just Eat for grocery home deliveries in the country.

This collaboration will allow Just Eat's three million customers to access a wide range of products from Carrefour stores, including fresh produce and daily care items.

The service is already available in the cities of Milan, Rome, Genoa, Turin, and Bologna, counting on a network of 30 online stores.

Within the first year, the companies aim to expand the network to over 200 stores in more than 50 cities.

The deliveries will be managed by cycle/motorcycle riders employed by Just Eat, underscoring the company's focus on the safety and professionalism of its delivery personnel.

The Partnership

This partnership reflects Just Eat's strategy to diversify and expand its offering into the grocery sector. At the same time, Carrefour Italia aims to enhance its digital retail capabilities and focus on omni-channel consumer needs.

The collaboration is seeks to meet the evolving needs of Italian consumers by offering a complete and convenient online delivery experience.

According to Alessandra Grendele, director of e-commerce, marketing, data and digital transformation at Carrefour Italia the extended partnership guarantees "an even simpler, more flexible and comfortable shopping experience for all consumers who will choose to receive their shopping comfortably at home through a quick and reliable service."

Private-Label Products

At the recent Marca by BolognaFiere 2024 fair, Carrefour Italia announced it is introducing over 200 private-label products, including the first items from the new Carrefour Sensation High Protein range, which is focused on protein nutrition, sports, and physical activity.

Other products include three protein yoghurts SKUs in vanilla, salted caramel, and peach flavours, catering to consumers' increasing interest in healthy eating and nutrition for physical activities.

Additionally, Carrefour Italia is expanding its vegetarian product range, with new additions to the Carrefour Bio delicatessen line, such as soya strips, tempeh, and mini vegetarian burgers.

The expansion of the assortment will include the entire brand offering, from the entry-level Simpl line (50 new products), through Filiera Qualità and Terre d'Italia, to the premium Carrefour Bio line, without overlooking its mainstream and fresh sector products.