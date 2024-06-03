Asda To Invest £50m In Store Upgrade Programme

UK retailer Asda plans to invest £50 million (€58.6 million) in a store upgrade programme aimed at improving the shopping experience of customers in its larger supermarkets and superstores.

Asda will commence the project at its Long Eaton store in Nottingham and extend it to 170 stores in total, the company added.

The investment will see around 50 large format stores undergoing major upgrades, including the introduction of new in-store services and features.

This will include a George department in some stores, new foyers, seasonal aisles, food-to-go services, counters, and flooring and lighting.

Ian Brackenbury, senior director of construction and implementation at Asda, stated, “We are always looking at ways in which we can improve the overall experience for our customers and this programme is one of the many ways we are actively doing that.

“Starting with our supermarkets and superstores, this significant investment allows us to upgrade our stores by launching new and exciting services, whilst making significant improvements to the existing components of our established stores.”

Store Upgrade

The remaining stores will receive an upgrade in their exterior and interior decoration to reflect Asda’s new brand identity, which includes an updated logo, typography and colour palette.

These stores will also receive new trolley bays, new signage, improved toilet facilities and exterior landscaping work, Asda added.

The retailer hopes to complete the project by November of this year.

Over the coming months, renovation will commence at Asda stores in Coventry, Altrincham, Dundee and Charlton.

Work will take place over five weeks, Asda added, with stores remaining open and with minimal disruption.