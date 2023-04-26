52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Austria's Hofer Announces Management Changes

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Austrian discounter Hofer, which is part of the Aldi Süd group, has announced changes in its management structure.

Marietta Schorn, a current member of the board at Hofer, will move to Aldi Süd Australia's board for two years starting from July 1, 2023.

Birgit Reichetseder, the current managing director of the Customer Interaction Unit at Hofer, will take her position on the board during this period.

Schorn joined Hofer's board last year and has been an integral part of the company's leadership team, according to the discounter.

Elsewhere, Reichetseder has been with Hofer for two decades, starting as a regional sales manager in Austria and Slovenia.

She has since held various positions in the company, including as a purchaser and deputy managing director of purchasing at the company's headquarters.

Delivery Service

Elsewhere, in March, Hofer announced that it was expanding its delivery service, in collaboration with Roksh. The service allows customers to order groceries online and have them delivered straight to their doorstep.

As of March 30, the delivery area has been extended to new communities in the surrounding area of Vienna, and it will now be available in the following communities: Gerasdorf bei Wien (postcode 2201), Hagenbrunn (postcode 2201, 2102), Langenzersdorf (postcode 2100, 2102, 2103), Bisamberg (postcode 2100, 2102), Korneuburg (postcode 2100), Leobendorf (postcode 2100), and Stetten (postcode 2100).

Delivery fees range from €4.90 to €8.90 depending on the chosen delivery option.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Austria

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

 

