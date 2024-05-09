52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Belgian Retail Sales Increase 11.7% In March

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Belgian Retail Sales Increase 11.7% In March

The volume of retail sales in Belgium, excluding fuels, increased by 11.7% in March 2024 compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Belgian statistical office, Statbel.

The sales of goods in non-specialised stores increased 11.2% month-on-month, with food, beverages, and tobacco leading this growth, data showed.

Sales of other goods in specialised stores grew 13.2% during this period, while sales of other household equipment in specialised stores increased by 11.6%.

Automotive fuel sales in specialised stores increased by 5.2% and textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores saw 26.8% growth.

Annual Comparison

Retail trade volume declined 5.3% in March 2024 compared to the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales in non-specialised stores declined 8.7% during the month, led by food, beverages or tobacco categories.

Household equipment in specialised stores saw a sales decline of 6.2%, while sales of other goods in specialised stores fell 0.4% year-on-year.

Automotive fuel sales in specialised stores dropped 0.3%, while textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores registered a sales decline of 0.5%.

Consumer Trends

Elsewhere, a study commissioned by Aldi has unveiled that around 88% of shoppers in Belgium are concerned about their purchasing power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iVOX survey, conducted among 1,000 Belgians, unveiled that consumers are relying more on own brands, special offers and price reductions to create additional flexibility in their budgets.

Respondents said they use the money saved from their grocery carts on leisure and pleasure purchases.

While nine out of ten Belgians say they paid attention to their household budgets last year, almost all respondents (97%) intend to pay attention to it this year, the study found.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Spain's Consum Sees Sales Up Double Digits In 2023 Full Year
Spain's Consum Sees Sales Up Double Digits In 2023 Full Year
2
Retail

Discounter Action Sees Sales Surge After Store Expansion
Discounter Action Sees Sales Surge After Store Expansion
3
Retail

Germany’s Mix Markt Arrives In Serbia
Germany&rsquo;s Mix Markt Arrives In Serbia
4
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Returns To Profit In First Quarter
Carrefour Brasil Returns To Profit In First Quarter
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com