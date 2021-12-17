Biedronka Opens Six New Stores Ahead Of Christmas

Polish retailer Biedronka has opened six new stores ahead of Christmas to ensure a better shopping experience for customers in the festive season.

The new stores are located in the towns of Dębe Wielkie, Iława, Jasionka, Miłakowo, Wiślica and Zembrzyce.

The stores feature a wide range of products across different categories, including, among others, bread, fruit and vegetables, and cosmetics.

The new stores are equipped with eco-friendly refrigeration solutions and LED lighting.

Customers can shop quickly with the help of traditional and self-service cash registers.

The stores also feature a car park, with each in-store car park offering two additional spaces for people with disabilities.

New Store Openings

The store in Zembrzyce in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship is the largest of the newly opened stores, covering an area of almost 1,100 square metres.

The outlets in Jesionka, Wiślica, Miłakowo, Zembrzyce and Dębe Wielkie are the first shops of the chain in their vicinity, Biedronka added.

The stores in Wiślica, Miłaków, Zembrzyce and Iława feature a traditional counter, offering a wide range of quality meat, cold meats, and cheese by weight.

The retailer sources some of these products from local suppliers.

The traditional counters also offer services, such as meat grinding and vacuum packing of goods.

The new stores have created around 120 jobs in various regions, the retailer added.

The retailer is also offering promotions in the newly opened stores in the form of attractive pricing on select meat and fruit products.

It includes, among others, pork chops of the Kraina Mięs private-label brand for PLN 4.99 per pack, and bananas or oranges for PLN 1.99 per kilogram.

In September of this year, Biedronka announced plans to launch a 15-minute delivery service in six Polish cities, in association with Glovo.

