BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers

Published on Jul 8 2021 12:41 PM in Retail tagged: BIXOLON / Printing Solutions / Linerless Label Printers

BIXOLON has announced the addition of the SRP-S320 to its highly successful SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) Linerless Label printer series.

An environmentally-friendly labelling alternative, the SRP-S320 is a dedicated permanent direct thermal, liner-free labelling solution with a 120mm outside diameter media roll capacity.

It is ideal for supermarket applications that require high volume labelling, such as markdown labelling, supply chain logistics, product ticketing and more.

SRP-S300 Series

The SRP-S300 is BIXOLON’s high-performance, economical 3-inch (80mm) thermal linerless label and receipt printer, which provides high-performance printing of up to 203dpi.

Supporting five widths of media, including 83 / 80 / 62 / 58 / 40mm, the printer’s eco-features include back-feeding technology, which saves 20% on paper expenses while reducing the length of a receipt by up to 25%.

BIXOLON’s diverse range of Linerless printers provides a simple way to enhance work processes and reduce operating costs, compared to traditional gap media.

The range caters to a range of label printing applications for retail, hospitality, government, healthcare, transport and logistics environments, through a range of desktop label, mobile and POS Linerless label printing solutions.

How Does Linerless Labelling Work?

Linerless media is a pressure-sensitive label with a special release coating applied on the face of the label without a silicon liner.

The absence of the silicon liner saves expenditure on extra labour, storage and transportation, while reducing industrial waste and carbon emissions.

BIXOLON, a leader in the global speciality printer market, started as the Samsung Mini Printer Division in the 1990s before its buy-out in 2002 to form the company it is today.

The company offers a comprehensive range of thermal, impact and inkjet printers, along with intuitive printer software with extensive customisation capabilities.

Headquartered in South Korea, BIXOLON boasts a global reach, with offices in Asia, Europe and the United States and a comprehensive international network of distributors and resellers.

For more information, visit www.BixolonEU.com.