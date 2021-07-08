BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers
Published on Jul 8 2021 12:41 PM in Retail tagged: BIXOLON / Printing Solutions / Linerless Label Printers
BIXOLON has announced the addition of the SRP-S320 to its highly successful SRP-S300 3-inch (80mm) Linerless Label printer series.
An environmentally-friendly labelling alternative, the SRP-S320 is a dedicated permanent direct thermal, liner-free labelling solution with a 120mm outside diameter media roll capacity.
It is ideal for supermarket applications that require high volume labelling, such as markdown labelling, supply chain logistics, product ticketing and more.
SRP-S300 Series
The SRP-S300 is BIXOLON’s high-performance, economical 3-inch (80mm) thermal linerless label and receipt printer, which provides high-performance printing of up to 203dpi.
Supporting five widths of media, including 83 / 80 / 62 / 58 / 40mm, the printer’s eco-features include back-feeding technology, which saves 20% on paper expenses while reducing the length of a receipt by up to 25%.
BIXOLON’s diverse range of Linerless printers provides a simple way to enhance work processes and reduce operating costs, compared to traditional gap media.
The range caters to a range of label printing applications for retail, hospitality, government, healthcare, transport and logistics environments, through a range of desktop label, mobile and POS Linerless label printing solutions.
How Does Linerless Labelling Work?
Linerless media is a pressure-sensitive label with a special release coating applied on the face of the label without a silicon liner.
The absence of the silicon liner saves expenditure on extra labour, storage and transportation, while reducing industrial waste and carbon emissions.
BIXOLON, a leader in the global speciality printer market, started as the Samsung Mini Printer Division in the 1990s before its buy-out in 2002 to form the company it is today.
The company offers a comprehensive range of thermal, impact and inkjet printers, along with intuitive printer software with extensive customisation capabilities.
Headquartered in South Korea, BIXOLON boasts a global reach, with offices in Asia, Europe and the United States and a comprehensive international network of distributors and resellers.
For more information, visit www.BixolonEU.com.