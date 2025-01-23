Boost Your Sales With The Largest 86L Rolling Basket: Match

Match is a horizontal rolling basket with an 86-litre capacity designed to revolutionise the shopping experience.

Created and manufactured by Shopping Basket, the expert Spanish company with over 15 years of experience and more than 4.5 million baskets and trolleys sold worldwide, Match guarantees top quality and customer satisfaction.

Key Features of Match:

Large Capacity: With its 86-litre size, Match encourages larger purchases, boosting average ticket size and sales.

Superior Manoeuvrability: Equipped with advanced double ball-bearing wheels, Match ensures smooth and silent movement, even when fully loaded.

Space-Saving Vertical Stacking: Match saves up to four times the floor space, optimising retail environments.

Durability and Sustainability: Crafted from high-quality materials, including a very high percentage of recycled urban plastic waste, Match aligns with eco-friendly practices while ensuring durability.

Helping You Choose the Perfect Basket Or Trolley

At Shopping Basket, we are dedicated to helping you choose the best basket or trolley for your store. Our expertise focuses on features that enhance the shopping experience and improve operational efficiency:

Silent and Smooth Operation: Our baskets are equipped with whisper-quiet polyurethane wheels and double ball bearings for frictionless gliding.

Stacking Efficiency: Designed with a short handle on certain models for easy stacking and unstacking.

Ergonomic and Stable Design: Anti-tip bases and straight walls ensure stability and usability, even in narrow aisles or bulkier items.

Sustainability with Purpose: Encourage eco-friendly practices with baskets crafted from recycled materials, positioning your brand as a sustainability leader.

Multi-Functionality and Safety: Explore versatile dual-system baskets for pushing and pulling, and options with integrated brakes for escalators and ramps.

With our guidance, you can select solutions tailored to your store’s layout and customer needs, maximising efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With Shopping Basket's solutions, you're not just enhancing the shopping experience; you're investing in innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Let Shopping Basket, the trusted expert, guide you toward the perfect choice for your retail environment.

For more information, visit sbshoppingbasket.com.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.