Retail

Britain's Tesco Raises Store Worker Pay By 9.1%

By Reuters
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said it would raise store workers' hourly pay by 9.1%, in a move that reflects the increase in the government-mandated minimum wage.

The supermarket group, one of the country's largest private sector employers , said a deal struck with shop workers' union USDAW means hourly base pay will rise from £11.02 ($13.98) to 12.02 pounds from April.

That is ahead of the government's national living wage, which will increase by 9.8% to £11.44 an hour.

Tesco's London workers will get £13.15 an hour.

The group said the rise would cost it over £300 million (€351.3 million).

Daniel Adams, USDAW national officer stated, “We welcome the company’s positive response through our negotiations which have resulted in the largest investment in pay in a single year, with the highest entry rate for store employees of any major supermarket.

“Moreover, at a time when some employers are rowing back from commitments they have made around the real living wage, this deal ensures all rates of pay for store employees continue to be either at or above the real living wage.”

Wage Settlements

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on wage settlements as it assesses the direction of interest rates. It fears rapid wage growth could add more inflationary pressure across the economy.

Worker wages in Britain have only recently begun outpacing inflation, which held steady at 4% in January, still double the central bank's target of 2%.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, announced a 9% pay rise for its workers in January, with an hourly rate of £12 from March.

The No. 3 player, Asda, last week announced an 8.4% hike. However, its increase to £12.04 an hour will not take effect until July.

Other retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Amazon, Aldi, Lidl and Costa Coffee have also announced pay rises for 2024.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

