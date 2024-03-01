52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Supermarket Chain Asda Raises Pay For Store Workers By 8.4%

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Supermarket Chain Asda Raises Pay For Store Workers By 8.4%

Britain's third-largest supermarket group Asda said it would give more than 120,000 store workers an 8.4% pay rise from 1 July, following a similar move by other large British retailers as the government's national minimum wage goes up.

Asda said its hourly rate for retail pay would rise from £11.11 (€13.00) to £12.04 (€14.08) for those outside London and from £12.28 (€14.37) to £13.21 (€15.45) for workers in the capital from 1 July, after a smaller interim increase from April.

Britain's main government-mandated minimum wage rate is due to rise to £11.44 (€13.38) an hour from £10.42 (€12.19) on April 1.

The supermarket group, which was acquired by the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity firm TDR Capital from Walmart in 2021, said the rate increase would cost £150 million (€175.50).

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on pay settlements as it assesses whether the inflationary pressure in the British economy has eased enough for it to cut interest rates from their highest level since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK's Highest Paying Grocery Retailer

"Asda’s proposed new rates of pay not only exceed the current Real Living Wage but would make us the highest paying grocery retailer in the UK," Hayley Tatum, chief people and corporate affairs officer at Asda, said.

The Real Living Wage is based on a calculation to determine how much workers and their families require to fund everyday needs. It is paid voluntarily by some British businesses.

This week, food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer announced a 10.1% pay raise for around 40,000 store staff.

Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and Costa Coffee have also announced pay rises for 2024.

In January, the UK retailer received its first external assessment of its ESG strategy, from Sustainable Fitch. It received an entity rating of 3 (where 1 is excellent and 5 is poor) from the ratings agency.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

New Price Tags On Display As Orban Tries To Get Hungarians To Spend Again
New Price Tags On Display As Orban Tries To Get Hungarians To Spend Again
2
Retail

UK's M&S Wins Court Challenge Over Blocked Marble Arch Store Plan
UK's M&amp;S Wins Court Challenge Over Blocked Marble Arch Store Plan
3
Retail

Tesco Unveils Accelerator Programme To Support Up-And-Coming Brands
Tesco Unveils Accelerator Programme To Support Up-And-Coming Brands
4
Retail

HELL Energy Embracing AI To Create A Point Of Difference: GlobalData
HELL Energy Embracing AI To Create A Point Of Difference: GlobalData
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com