Bubble Tea Market Set To Grow By 8.3% Over Coming Decade

The global market for bubble tea – also known as boba tea or pearl milk tea – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between now and 2032, to be valued at $3.23 billion (€2.97 billion) at the end of the forecast period, new data has shown.

The global market for bubble tea stood at $1.46 billion in 2022, the data, from Persistence Market Research, found.

Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, the popularity of bubble tea has extended across Asia, North America, Europe, fostered by the growth in dedicated bubble tea shops and franchises.

Bubble tea has gained a particularly strong following among younger consumers due to its customisable nature, featuring various flavours, toppings, and combinations to accommodate different preferences.

In North America, for example, bubble tea is associated with youth culture, social gatherings, and urban lifestyle, while in Asia, bubble tea remains dynamic with regional adaptations and advancements. In countries like Japan and South Korea, fruit-based bubble teas and cheese foam toppings have become popular, reflecting local tastes and culinary trends.

Innovation And Differentiation

In spite of the category's rapid growth, challenges remain, according to Ajaykumar Patil, marketing executive at Persistence Market Research.

"Despite its rapid expansion, the bubble tea market faces several challenges, including competition from coffee chains, health concerns related to sugar content, and supply chain disruptions," he explained. "However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and differentiation.

"Bubble tea vendors are exploring healthier alternatives by offering sugar-free options, natural sweeteners, and fresh fruit teas to cater to health-conscious consumers. Moreover, sustainability initiatives such as biodegradable straws, eco-friendly packaging, and ethically sourced ingredients are gaining momentum, aligning with consumer demands for eco-conscious practices."

Growth Trends

According to Persistence Market Research, trends that are likely to bolster the performance of the bubble tea category over the coming years include: