Carlsberg Announces Two Executive Appointments

Carlsberg has appointed Esther Wu as its new chief information officer and member of the executive committee.

Wu assumed her new role on 3 June and will drive Carlsberg’s digital transformation journey, which is a key pillar in its Accelerate Sail strategy.

She brings extensive technology experience and strategic and operational knowledge of Carlsberg’s IIT function.

Wu served as VP of IIT Asia and a member of the global IIT leadership team at Carlsberg since 2019.

She has over 20 years of technology and digital transformation experience from various senior technology positions in global companies.

Before joining Carlsberg, she was the head of strategic planning and IT transformation at Chanel.

Chief Marketing Officer

Elsewhere, Carlsberg has named Yves Briantais its new chief marketing officer and member of the executive committee, effective 19 August 2024.

Briantais will join the brewer from Colgate-Palmolive, where he most recently served as global executive vice president of design and creative capabilities.

He is a seasoned executive with 25 years of global, regional, and local experience across marketing disciplines, Carlsberg noted.

During his time with Colgate-Palmolive, he held several senior leadership roles with marketing responsibilities for clusters, regions, categories, and global functions as vice president of global design and packaging, vice president of marketing for Europe, and executive vice president of marketing in the Asia-Pacific.

Commenting on the appointments, group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, said, “With their solid experience and global background, they are well positioned to enhance and support the further execution of our Accelerate Sail strategy.”

In April of this year, the Danish brewer reported sales slightly above expectations during the first quarter as it sold more of its premium beer brands and saw price increases in all its main markets.