Carrefour Polska Consolidates Its Shopping Centre Business

Since January of this year, Carrefour has signed 36 lease agreements, teamed up with 31 new brands and extended approximately 140 contracts in Poland, consolidating its position in the shopping centre category.

In this period, brands such as New Yorker, Dealz and Tchibo joined the chain's real estate portfolio, and the commercialisation rate of the facilities reached nearly 98%, the company noted.

Ewa Karska, director of Carrefour Shopping Malls said, "Despite the difficult market situation related to high inflation and rising maintenance costs, shopping centres owned by Carrefour Polska achieve very good results.

"Thanks to the established position of our facilities on local markets, effective marketing activities and a flexible approach to changing conditions in the industry, we note that tenants are increasingly interested in the possibility of extending contracts for subsequent years, as well as adding new brands to our portfolio."

Shopping Centre Business

In Poland, Carrefour manages over 20 large shopping centres, with the total area exceeding 230,000 square metres GLA (gross-leasable area).

The company is actively investing in its real estate portfolio, boosted by a positive perception of its shopping centres by tenants, good long-term business relationships, and maintaining stable footfall rates for individual facilities.

Carrefour is also continuing the process of modernisation and recommercialisation of its facilities, initiated in previous years.

Currently, the chain is finalising the second expansion of Sonata Park in Sochaczew, its flagship retail park. The new part of the property is scheduled to open before the end of this year.

Elsewhere, the company nominated Izabella Rokicka as its new director of communications, sustainable development and public affairs as part of its strategic priorities set out in Carrefour's Global Strategy 2026.