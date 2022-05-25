Subscribe Login
Carrefour Polska Has Opened 120 'Outlet' Zones This Year

Carrefour Polska has accelerated the development of its 'Outlet' project with the opening of 120 new Outlet zones in stores so far this year.

The group has opened 60 new zones in the second quarter of the year alone.

Outlet zones are present in both hypermarkets and Carrefour supermarkets and offer a selection of non-food products at attractive prices.

Outlet Zone Offering

The assortment available under the concept is grouped by price category under the following price levels – up to PLN 5, up to PLN 10, and up to PLN 15.

The cheapest products can be purchased for as little as PLN 0.29 (€0.06), and on average, new products are added to the assortment every two weeks.

"Our goal is to offer the best shopping experience to our customers. That is why we care not only about competitive prices, but also about the attractiveness and wide range of non-food products in our stores," said Paweł Gadawski, commercial director of non-food products at Carrefour Polska.

"In times of high inflation, we meet the expectations of customers by opening new Outlet zones, which were already in the testing phase in 2020, and enjoyed great interest."

Expansion

In total, there are over 155 outlet zones in Poland, which are located not only in the largest hypermarkets, but also in Carrefour Polska supermarkets located all over the country.

Thanks to this, residents of smaller towns can also take advantage of bargain prices for non-food products, the retailer said.

The project is currently also being tested in franchise stores.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

