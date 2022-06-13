Carrefour Polska To Recycle Nescafé Dolce Gusto Coffee Capsules

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has collaborated with Nescafé Dolce Gusto to facilitate the recycling of used coffee capsules in select stores.

The collaboration aims to ensure that coffee capsules do not end up in landfills and encourage more consumers to join the campaign.

As part of the #RecyklingDolceGusto programme, used coffee capsules are sent directly to the plant, where coffee is separated from the material in an automatic process.

Coffee goes to the biogas plant in Boleszyn and is used to heat nearby houses, while the recovered material is made into regranulate for making new products.

'A More Sustainable Life'

Sylwester Mroczek, manager of format development and commercial concepts department at Carrefour Polska, said, "We are pleased that, together with Nescafé Dolce Gusto, we can actively encourage our customers to take the next steps towards a more sustainable life, through such simple activities as recycling coffee capsules.

"We are convinced that this project, supported by joint promotional activities, will meet with great interest of Poles and will become a permanent part of their daily habits of caring for our planet."

Pilot Project

The project is being tested in a hypermarket in Galeria Mokotów and two city supermarket at Anny German 20 and Dolna 43/45.

Mroczek added, "We are convinced that this project, supported by joint promotional activities, will meet with great interest of Poles and will become a permanent part of their daily habits of caring for our planet."

Read More: Carrefour Polska Has Opened 120 'Outlet' Zones This Year