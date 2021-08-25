Carrefour Romania, Bringo Launch 30-Minute Delivery Service

Published on Aug 25 2021 1:28 PM in Retail tagged: Bucharest / Carrefour Romania / Grocery delivery / Bringo

Carrefour Romania and Bringo have strengthened their partnership with the launch of a fast delivery service in Bucharest and Iasi and by including more delivery areas in Mangalia, Craiova, and Resita.

Customers in Bucharest and Iasi, who live close to the Carrefour Market stores will have access to the new 30-minute delivery service through Bringo.

Omnichannel Expansion

The Bringo app will now cover 63 stores in the Carrefour Romania network across 38 cities in the country.

Customers will have access to over 50,000 products from the retailer's offer at store prices.

Cătălin Samara, COO Carrefour Romania, said, "Our vision, focused on omnichannelity always opens new opportunities for us. We seek to be as close as possible to our customers with the best products, with the strategic goal of providing proximity in all environments.

"Our customers have a [fast paced] life, they are often on the run and that is why it is important for them to have easy and fast access to our products. And if it's important to them, it's important to us. [...] We continue to [offer] our customers over 90% of the assortment of our physical stores in Bringo, at the shelf price."

Fast Delivery Service

The two partners launched the fast delivery service, currently available in certain areas of Bucharest and Iasi, to meet customer demand.

Bringo will deliver more than 10,000 products from Carrefour Market, in just 30 minutes from placing the order, in the vicinity of the select stores included in the expansion plan in the capital city and Iași.

The delivery cost from these stores is 9.99 lei (€2) for each order.

An important component of the new fast delivery service in Bucharest, Iași, and Mangalia is the introduction of the hybrid delivery model, available with the addition of electric bicycles to its fleet.

Mangalia, Craiova, and Resita

Elsewhere, from 12 August until the end of the summer season, Romanians on the coast will have the opportunity to order Carrefour Romania products through Bringo, thanks to the addition of the store in Mangalia to the Bringo service.

Depending on the order and the proximity to the store, customers can benefit from the fast or standard delivery service.

The delivery area includes the resorts Vama Veche, 2 Mai, Mangalia, Saturn, Venus, Neptune, and Olympus.

The products will feature the same price as in stores with an additional delivery charge of 9.99 lei per order for 30 minute delivery, or up to 17.99 lei per order for standard delivery, which is processed within 90 minutes after placing the order, in the case of addresses that exceed the 'proximity' area.

Also from 12 August, Craiova and Resita were also included on the Bringo map.

Free Shipping

Bringo frequently runs free shipping campaigns and customers in Bucharest and Iasi and new areas covered by the service can obtain free shipping on their first orders by entering a code during checkout.

Through the Bringo app, available for free in the App Store and Google Play, shoppers can choose Carrefour products without a commercial surcharge.

Carrefour Romania is the largest partner of Bringo, offering customers a range of over 50,000 products available in its hypermarkets and supermarkets.

The purchases are made by a personal shopper, who communicates in real-time with customers.

