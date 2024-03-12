Carrefour Romania Partners With Tazz For Fast Grocery Delivery

Carrefour Romania has announced a strategic partnership with Tazz, the only rapid delivery platform in the country.

This collaboration aims to offer customers in 24 cities across Romania access to a wide variety of groceries through the Tazz app, delivered to their doorsteps in less than 60 minutes.

The service was rolled out as a pilot programme in January 2024 and is now expanding to cover 39 Carrefour hypermarkets in 24 major cities including Bucharest, Cluj, and Timișoara.

Customers can choose from over 20,000 items per Carrefour hypermarket location, including fresh produce, local brands, household items, and more.

Carrefour products on Tazz will be available at the same prices as in physical stores, with additional promotions and healthy options at affordable prices.

Initial orders reveal a high demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, with bananas, avocados, and citrus fruits being particularly popular. The average Tazz order by Romanians comes in at around RON 153 (€31).

'Expand Our Digital Presence'

Narcis Horhoianu, CMO and E-commerce, Carrefour Romania said, "This partnership allows us to expand our digital presence and offer convenient online grocery shopping to Romanians."

Răzvan Acsente, CMO of Tazz added, "The collaboration with Carrefour strengthens our food and non-food delivery offerings, catering to all our users' needs."

Romanian fast delivery platform Tazz has a very diverse offer, which includes restaurant delivery, but also an extensive selection of products for daily shopping, pharmacies, florists, sporting goods, books, personal care, and beauty products.

Carrefour operates around 450 stores in Romania in four formats spanning 113 cities, and is one of the three biggest players in the local market.