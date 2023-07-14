52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Carrefour Spain Rolls Out New Store With Grupo Abades

By Branislav Pekic
French large-scale retailer Carrefour has opened a new Carrefour Express convenience store at the Abades Puerta de Andalucía in the town of Santa Elena in the Jaén province in Spain.

This is the first supermarket that Carrefour Spain has opened in collaboration with the Spanish hotel and catering company, the retailer noted.

In July, the collaboration will see the rollout of another supermarket at the BP gas station in Santa Elena, also operated by Abades.

Store Highlights

Located next to the restaurant area of this rest area, the new store has a sales area of 278 square metres and an assortment of over 2,000 SKUs, including packaged food products, fresh food and beverages. It also features drugstore, perfumery, and market areas.

The rollout of Carrefour Express stores will further complement the retail offer of service stations managed by Grupo Abades.

As part of its expansion plan, Grupo Abades is placing its service areas at strategic points on the Spanish road network. The company's rest areas offer motorists a place to rest and stay during a journey.

For Carrefour, the new stores will enable the retailer to increase its services to customers by offering a wide range of products at competitive prices.

Read More: How Carrefour Opened France's First Hypermarket, 60 Years Ago

Recently, the retailer has announced that it has entered into agreement with the Louis Delhaize group to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the summer of 2024, values ​​the acquired assets at an enterprise value of €1.05 billion, Carrefour added.

