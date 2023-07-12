Carrefour Announces Acquisition Of Cora And Match Banners In France

Carrefour has announced that it has entered into agreement with the Louis Delhaize group to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the summer of 2024, values ​​the acquired assets at an enterprise value of €1.05 billion, Carrefour said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Carrefour will acquire a tranche of 55 hypermarkets and 77 supermarkets operating under the Cora and Match banners.

Cora and Match together generated net sales of €5.2 billion in 2022 (€4.3 billion excluding petrol) and EBITDA of €189 million.

'First Major Acquisition In 20 Years'

"With the acquisition of the Cora and Match banners, Carrefour is announcing its first major acquisition in France in more than twenty years and consolidates its leading position in food retail in its domestic market," commented Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard.

"This transaction also demonstrates our ability to pursue our external growth strategy through targeted acquisitions, providing market share and synergies, thanks to the transformation initiated six years ago and the strength of our balance sheet. The Carrefour Group will be able to provide the acquired stores with a powerful commercial and operational model, very complementary to Cora and Match’s know-how, thanks to its own brand, digital acceleration and its purpose, the food transition for all."

Synergy Opportunities

Carrefour said that the acquisition offers 'significant potential for synergies', and expands the group's footprint in eastern and northern France, where its footprint is limited.

"This agreed transaction will allow Carrefour to continue the adventure started in France by the Bouriez family and the Louis Delhaize group, with which our Group shares a common culture, history and values," Bompard added.