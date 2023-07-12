52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Announces Acquisition Of Cora And Match Banners In France

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Carrefour has announced that it has entered into agreement with the Louis Delhaize group to acquire the Cora and Match banners in France.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the summer of 2024, values ​​the acquired assets at an enterprise value of €1.05 billion, Carrefour said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Carrefour will acquire a tranche of 55 hypermarkets and 77 supermarkets operating under the Cora and Match banners.

Cora and Match together generated net sales of €5.2 billion in 2022 (€4.3 billion excluding petrol) and EBITDA of €189 million.

'First Major Acquisition In 20 Years'

"With the acquisition of the Cora and Match banners, Carrefour is announcing its first major acquisition in France in more than twenty years and consolidates its leading position in food retail in its domestic market," commented Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This transaction also demonstrates our ability to pursue our external growth strategy through targeted acquisitions, providing market share and synergies, thanks to the transformation initiated six years ago and the strength of our balance sheet. The Carrefour Group will be able to provide the acquired stores with a powerful commercial and operational model, very complementary to Cora and Match’s know-how, thanks to its own brand, digital acceleration and its purpose, the food transition for all."

Synergy Opportunities

Carrefour said that the acquisition offers 'significant potential for synergies', and expands the group's footprint in eastern and northern France, where its footprint is limited.

"This agreed transaction will allow Carrefour to continue the adventure started in France by the Bouriez family and the Louis Delhaize group, with which our Group shares a common culture, history and values," Bompard added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Amazon Prime Day Sales Rise As Deep Discounts Tempt Inflation-Hit Customers
2
Retail

German Social Media Star Launches New Energy Drink, GÖNRGY
3
Retail

Russia's Magnit Extends Buyback Offer To Shares Held Through Euroclear
4
Retail

Casino Shares Shine Amid Hopes Of Higher Rescue Offers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com