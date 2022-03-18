Subscribe Login
Carrrefour, Uber Eats Expand Partnership, Unveil New Marketing Approach

Carrefour and Uber Eats are set to unveil a new marketing campaign next week, informing shoppers that they can choose from a selection of 6,000 products and have them delivered within 15 to 30 minutes.

The campaign marks two years of the partnership between the French retailer and the online platform, and will be rolled out on billboards in France's ten largest cities, as well as digitally in all towns that boast the Carrefour-Uber Eats service.

The tagline of the campaign is 'Uber Eats a plus d’un produit Carrefour dans son sac' (Uber Eats has more than one Carrefour product in its bag).

According to Carrefour, the two businesses have been steadily expanding their partnership since launch in April 2020, with nearly 1,200 Carrefour stores now offering the service, which is available in nearly 200 urban areas – some 50% of the population is now covered.

New Express Shopping Channel

"This campaign raises the profile of the new express shopping channel that we have been developing since 2020 involving two of the market's leading players – Carrefour and Uber Eats," said Sabrina Lantoine, director of e-commerce partnerships at Carrefour.

The Uber Eats partnership generated income of €100 million last year, Carrefour said, with the five most chosen products on the app being mineral water, baguette, Coca-Cola, bananas and avocados.

"For many people in France, having your shopping delivered to your home is still something new – particularly for those living outside large towns and cities where we operate," commented Chloé Baruchel, grocery and new verticals Lead at Uber Eats France.

"We want to use this campaign to leverage the support that both of our brands provide and reassure customers about the quality of the experience and the wide range of products that they can have delivered to them."

