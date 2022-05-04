Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dutch Retail Turnover Up 9% In March: CBS

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The latest data from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) for the Netherlands revealed that the country's retail trade increased by 8.8% in March 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Sales volume increased by 3.7%, while turnover in the non-food sector grew by 27%.

However, turnover in the food sector dropped by 0.9% in this period.

CBS March 2021 Figures

The turnover figures from CBS have been adjusted for the composition of shopping days in March, when some days of the week saw more than others.

According to CBS, these results are particularly interesting as consumer confidence in the country is almost at its lowest level ever.

Without this adjustment, retail sales were 9.8% higher than in March 2021, CBS added.

For non-food stores, growth in turnover was boosted by increases in volume (turnover adjusted for price changes), and was 21.2% higher than a year before.

CBS also noted that this growth is mainly due to the fact that turnover was at a low level in March 2021, due to a lockdown that affected the non-food sector in the Netherlands.

Clothing and shoe stores saw significantly higher turnover this year than in March 2021.

Other sub-sectors in the non-food sector also witnessed a similar trend, according to CBS.

Food, Drink, And Tobacco Shops

In comparison, food, drink and tobacco shops saw a 0.9% decline in turnover in March compared to the previous year.

The sales volume was 6.2% lower than one year previously.

The turnover of specialty stores was 3.1% higher, while the turnover of the supermarkets was 1.4% lower.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Aldi Opens Its Largest Distribution Centre In Portugal
2
Retail

From Coffee To Ketchup, Retailers Seek Price 'Shields' As Inflation Runs Riot
3
Retail

Groupe Casino Names New Chief Executive At Monoprix, Naturalia
4
Retail

SPAR Italy Sees Turnover Up 2.2% In FY 2021
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com