52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Circle K Ireland Appoints Ciara Foxton As New Managing Director

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Circle K Ireland has appointed Ciara Foxton as its new managing director effective 1 January 2024.

She will succeed managing director Gordon Lawlor, who will be taking up the role of managing director of Circle K Norway.

Foxton is an experienced retail professional, who previously held senior finance roles at Life Style Sports, Arnotts, Kefron, and Diageo.

In 2018, she joined Circle K and currently serves as its director of finance and real estate.

Foxton commented, "The forecourt and convenience retail sector has evolved significantly in recent years and Circle K has been at the heart of this both locally here in Ireland and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is important we continue to innovate and meet the changing needs of our customers. This means continuing to evolve our already strong offer across food, coffee, convenience, and fuel, with additional focus on progressing critical areas such as EV charging facilities, and sustainable and alternative fuel initiatives such as HVO and CNG."

Gordon Lawlor

Lawlor led Circle K in Ireland since August 2019, having previously held the role of fuels director in the company.

He will assume his new role on 1 January and lead what Circle K describes as "a strategically important market" globally.

Norway is among the top countries in the electrification of vehicles, while also serving as Circle K’s global hub for its E-Mobility capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October of this year, its parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard announced a new five-year strategic plan, titled ‘10 for the Win’.

Strategic goals outlined in the ‘10 for the Win’ plan include Winning Offer, Winning Fuel, Winning the Customer and Winning Growth, with Couche-Tard set to ‘double down’ on cost efficiency, to ensure that it is one of the most cost-effective operators in its industry.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Festive Food And Fizz Top Europeans' Christmas Shopping List
2
Features

What’s On The Menu For Casino In 2024? Analysis
3
Features

EMD’s Philippe Gruyters On Building A Retail Alliance Fit For The Future
4
Retail

Waitrose Ranked As One Of The UK's 'Most Sustainable Brands'
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com