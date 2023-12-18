Circle K Ireland Appoints Ciara Foxton As New Managing Director

Circle K Ireland has appointed Ciara Foxton as its new managing director effective 1 January 2024.

She will succeed managing director Gordon Lawlor, who will be taking up the role of managing director of Circle K Norway.

Foxton is an experienced retail professional, who previously held senior finance roles at Life Style Sports, Arnotts, Kefron, and Diageo.

In 2018, she joined Circle K and currently serves as its director of finance and real estate.

Foxton commented, "The forecourt and convenience retail sector has evolved significantly in recent years and Circle K has been at the heart of this both locally here in Ireland and globally.

"It is important we continue to innovate and meet the changing needs of our customers. This means continuing to evolve our already strong offer across food, coffee, convenience, and fuel, with additional focus on progressing critical areas such as EV charging facilities, and sustainable and alternative fuel initiatives such as HVO and CNG."

Gordon Lawlor

Lawlor led Circle K in Ireland since August 2019, having previously held the role of fuels director in the company.

He will assume his new role on 1 January and lead what Circle K describes as "a strategically important market" globally.

Norway is among the top countries in the electrification of vehicles, while also serving as Circle K’s global hub for its E-Mobility capabilities.

In October of this year, its parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard announced a new five-year strategic plan, titled ‘10 for the Win’.

Strategic goals outlined in the ‘10 for the Win’ plan include Winning Offer, Winning Fuel, Winning the Customer and Winning Growth, with Couche-Tard set to ‘double down’ on cost efficiency, to ensure that it is one of the most cost-effective operators in its industry.