52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Retail

Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Introduces Global Cage-Free Egg Policy

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of the largest convenience store operators in the world, has announced a new pledge to source only cage-free eggs for all stores globally by 2025, including at all of its franchised and licensed locations.

The new policy builds on the company's 2018 pledge to source cage-free eggs for its corporate-owned stores.

Alimentation Couche-Tard said the move reflects the increasing shift by leading food companies to require licensees and franchisees to eliminate caged eggs across global supply chains, as well as the increasing availability of cage-free supply in international markets such as Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

The Lever Foundation

Lever, a charity that works to create a more humane and sustainable protein supply chain in Asia, has been working to provide egg producers with expert advice, materials and resources to help them shift toward cage-free production and is assisting Couche-Tard in connecting franchisees to those suppliers.

Alimentation Couche-Tard operates over 14,000 stores, primarily under the Circle K banner, with over 9,000 in the U.S. and Canada, 2,500 in Europe, 1,200 in Asia across China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia, and 1,000 in North Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Latin America.

"We are constantly looking at ways we can do more and do better for our people, our customers, our planet and our prosperity," said Helena Winberg, director of global sustainability for Couche-Tard.

“We are proud to engage our global franchise community on our commitment to selling cage-free eggs in our stores and grateful for the support of Lever Foundation in our efforts."

'Key Sustainability Issue'

The new initiative was welcomed by Kirsty Tuxford, corporate engagement manager at Lever Foundation.

"We congratulate Alimentation Couche-Tard and Circle K for expanding their cage-free egg commitment to include all franchisees and licenses across their two dozen global markets, which will ensure the best quality for customers while also improving the welfare of egg-laying hens," she said.

"We encourage more convenience store chains and food companies generally to follow Alimentation Couche-Tard's great example on this key sustainability issue.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Amazon Grants €1.5 To Dutch Seaweed Farm Project
2
Retail

Aldi UK To Recruit 6,000 After Strong Christmas Trading
3
Retail

Nestlé Full Year Profit Misses Forecasts Despite Price Increases
4
Retail

5 Key Takeaways From Carrefour’s 2022 Full-Year Results
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com