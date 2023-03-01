52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Retail

Cold Weather, Bad Planning To Blame For UK Salad Crisis, Spain Says

By Reuters
Share this article

Spain's agriculture minister has said that bad planning by Britain and problems caused by Brexit as well as cold weather were the main reasons behind a shortage of salad items there.

British supermarket chains including Tesco have imposed limits on customer purchases of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers after supplies across the supermarket sector were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and North Africa due to unseasonable weather.

"There is a problem of programming the purchases, which is quite important, and then there has been a lower production as a result of the low temperatures," agriculture minister Luis Planas said during an event on Wednesday.

Planas said that not only greenhouse crops but also open-air crops such as artichokes or broccoli were affected.

Spain is one of Britain's leading suppliers of fruit and vegetables.

Read More: UK Government Tells Grocers To Re-Examine Farmer Relationships

Greenhouse Crops

The crisis has been exacerbated by less winter production in greenhouses in Britain and the Netherlands because of high energy costs, with social media awash with pictures of empty fruit and vegetable shelves in supermarkets.

Planas said shortages showed the vulnerability of food supply in Britain and the labour problems in the private sector as a result of Brexit.

"Brexit was not a great deal, but that is for them to judge," he said.

Spain's vegetable and fruit production is recovering after taking a hit from adverse weather conditions and supplies for export markets should improve soon, the FEPEX association of exporters of fresh products said last week.

Planas said that although markets such as France or Germany had probably been given priority, shortages in Britain were "an absolutely transitory situation".

"We want to keep our customers and they also want Spanish products that they know are of high quality," he said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target Eyes Long-Term Growth By Investing In Enhanced Shopping Experience
2
Retail

Alimentation Couche-Tard Reaches Agreement To Acquire Big Red Stores
3
Retail

EU Agrees 'World's First' Bond Issuance Rules To Combat Greenwashing
4
Retail

Sainsbury's To Close Two Depots With 1,400 Jobs Affected
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com