Conad Albania Rolls Out New Online Shopping Platform

Italian supermarket chain Conad has launched a new e-commerce platform for its Albanian operations, powered by ReStore, offering home delivery throughout Tirana.

This multilingual (Italian, English, Albanian) site also supports multiple currencies (including Albanian Lek). Customers can pay online or upon delivery in cash or credit card, with same-day or next-day delivery available in several time slots between 08:00-22:00.

The service is available on a minimum order of ALL 3,000 (€30), with first-time orders receiving free delivery. A fee of ALL 200 (€2) applies (waived on orders over ALL 5,000) on all deliveries.

Three delivery subscription options are also available: monthly for ALL 500 (€5); quarterly for ALL 1,200 (€12); and six-monthly for ALL 2,000 (€20).

'Intuitive Shopping Experience'

Alessandro Rosa, general manager and CEO of Conad Albania, commented, “The multilingual site, in particular, will allow us to offer a simpler and more intuitive shopping experience to our customers, through purchasing in a language they are familiar with.

“The e-commerce platform, thus developed, will allow us to reach an international audience, allowing them to do their shopping for themselves or their loved ones even from abroad, with international payment methods.”

Conad entered the Albanian market in August 2006, opening its first store in Tirana's ETC Shopping Centre. Since then, it has expanded throughout the country, operating large-format supermarkets, averaging over 600 square metres.

Currently, Conad has a significant presence in major Albanian cities, with 22 supermarkets in Tirana alone, and additional outlets in Durres (2), Shkodër (2), Vlora, Elbasan, Berat, and Korçë (2).

Albanian consumers have at their disposal 8,000 SKUs, of which 2,000 are from Conad’s private label ranges.

Based on its success in Albania, Conad Italy granted Conad Albania exclusive rights to represent the brand until 2033, not only in Albania but also in Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.