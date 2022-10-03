Subscribe Login
Retail

Continente Cheapest Online Supermarket In Portugal

Continente emerged as the cheapest online supermarket in Portugal between 1 May and 31 August, according to research by Portuguese consumers association Deco Proteste.

Pingo Doce followed in second place, being 2% more expensive than first placed Continente, while Auchan was 4% more expensive.

Elsewhere, El Corte Inglés (+8) and Minipreço (+8) were ranked the most expensive online supermarkets, while Froiz was in an intermediate position (+5).

This analysis was based on the daily collection of prices of a basket of more than 200 products in 11 online supermarkets operating in mainland Portugal, comprising of Apolónia, Auchan, Comuniti, Continente, El Corte Inglés, E.Leclerc, Froiz, Intermarché, Minipreço, Pingo Doce and SPAR.

Prices Simulator

Deco Proteste provides a prices simulator that allows consumers to find the cheapest online supermarket, with home delivery, in the selected municipality.

The indexes are calculated based on prices collected the previous day. Delivery costs are not taken into account, nor are card or coupon discounts, nor promotions conditional on the purchase of other products.

To calculate the index, Deco Proteste considered online supermarkets that have at least 70% of the products in the complete basket.

Continente parent and Portuguese food retail group MC – part of Sonae SGPS and formerly known as Sonae MC – has reported turnover of €2.69 billion in the first half of its financial year, up by 7.6% year on year, and by 6.0% on a like-for-like basis.

The retailer’s hypermarkets and supermarkets both outpaced market growth, the company added.

