Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Continente Saves Tonnes Of Fruit And Vegetables From Wastage

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Customers of Portuguese retailer Continente have helped save over 360 tonnes of fruits and vegetables by purchasing the chain's Zer0% Waste boxes, made up of fruit and vegetables that are close to exceeding the optimal point of consumption.

Since the beginning of the project at the end of 2019, more than 71,000 cases have been sold, the retailer said.

Zer0% Waste Boxes

Available across all Continente stores, the purpose of Zer0% Desperdício boxes is to avoid food waste and raise customer awareness.

The Zer0% Waste Boxes are offered for sale in the fresh area of stores, depending on stock availability, at a value of €0.50/kg.

The contents of the box are selected by store employees, who choose only those products that continue to meet the brand's quality and freshness standards, but are about to expire.

In 2021 alone, 290 tonnes of fruit and vegetables were saved, corresponding to the sale of more than 47,000 Zer0% Waste boxes.

In 2022 to date, more than 15,000 boxes have been sold and 75 tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been prevented from being wasted.

David Monteiro, commercial director of fruits and vegetables at Continente, said, "Continente, as a retailer, plays a fundamental role in the fight against food waste, helping to set an example and encourage customers, employees, and suppliers to play an active role in this work that is everyone's responsibility. Our goal is to reach 'zero waste', that is, to avoid the waste of any food that is able to be consumed."

Circular Economy Projects At Continente

In addition to this project, the retailer is taking advantage of the waste generated in the production of PGI apples and pears.

It is transforming them into dehydrated fruit snacks and natural juices that only take the squeezed fruit, without any added sugar or water.

Continente has been working on other circular economy projects, such making sweets and chutneys made from fruit and vegetables that lose their commercial validity.

The chain also offers the Panana, a cake rich in manganese, made with the pulp of bananas that people no longer want to take from the stores and bread beer – a craft beer developed together with Vadia – produced with surplus bread from Continente bakeries.

The retailer also donates surplus food to social solidarity and animal support institutions on a daily basis.

In 2021, more than €21 million in food surpluses were donated to 1,448 institutions across Portugal.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Kroger Raises Annual Profit Forecast On Essentials Demand
2
Retail

Musgrave To Invest €25m In SuperValu And Centra
3
Retail

Russia's X5 To Buy St. Petersburg Chain From Finland's Prisma
4
Retail

UK Food Price Inflation Of 15% Is Coming, IGD Warns
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com