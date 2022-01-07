Subscribe Login
Retail

Coop Netherlands Launches New Campaign To Encourage Sustainable Choices

Coop Netherlands has launched a new campaign ‘Zo kan ’t ook!’ (It's possible) to inspire people to make healthy, varied, and sustainable choices that are affordable.

The campaign aligns with Coop's ‘Together you make a difference’ campaign from 2017.

Gerard Koning, commercial director of Coop Supermarkets, said, “The idea 'Together you make a difference' is still relevant today, but it was time for a follow-up. Coop wants to become more concrete in how that difference can be made.

“Lead by example. We have therefore developed a new brand strategy with an emphasis on concrete solutions. Look, that's also possible!"

Sustainable Choices

The new campaign will involve the retailer showing consumers how they can make that difference.

Mariëlle Witjes, marketing and communication manager at Coop Supermarkets, added, “It's possible! is not a new pay-off, but a statement. The campaign revolves around answers to questions that consumers have.

“Questions about choosing more sustainably, eating healthier and more varied or contributing to the neighbourhood, because how exactly do you do that? Coop inspires and helps consumers with alternatives.”

In June of last year, Coop Netherlands pledged to only source fresh meat with at least one star on the 'Beter Leven' quality mark within two years.

Elsewhere, Dutch retailer Plus has received all necessary approvals to complete its merger with Coop Netherlands.

The merger, announced last September, will see the creation of a new cooperative operating under the name Plus UA.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

