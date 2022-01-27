Coop Sweden Announces New Store Format

Coop Sweden has launched a new store format, X:-tra – en del av Coop, that will focus on the pricing of every day goods, as well as its entire range.

The retailer aims to open 70 X:-tra – en del av Coop stores by the end of 2022.

The new store format is described by the retailer as a 'spacious and residential store that focuses on price, with a well-adapted range that covers all everyday needs, and offers several really good clips and promotions every week.'

"We have listened to our members, followed the changes in society and come to the conclusion that a store format like X: -tra is needed. There is room for a new store format in the Swedish grocery market that focuses on price, offers well-known brands at good quality and has a strong price offer in a store close to home," added Marie Nygren, acting CEO of Coop.

Pilot

The new store format has been tested in six stores in different places across Sweden.

The pilots have provided valuable input and data to help the retailer cater to the needs of its members and customers.

X: -tra is a new store concept with its own range, its own graphic profile, its own communications, and its own store operations, the retailer noted

Ola Andersson, business manager X: -tra, said, "During the pilot phase, we have collected valuable data and continuously adapted the store format to ensure that we have a really good offer.

"X: -tra has a strong price offer with a focus on always offering decent prices on all goods every day. At the same time, we can stand to be compared with other competitors."

As part of Coop Sweden, the new store format will benefit from Coop's purchasing department's bargaining power and supplier requirements.

Consumers can avail the benefits of being a member of Coop and take part in the retailer's membership programme.

Positive Feedback

Peter Nordman, sales and operations manager at Coop Väst, "We are satisfied with the tests and the tuning done by the store format. The feedback from our members and customers who have visited our pilot stores has been very positive.

"As we now enter the next phase and will open up more X: -tra stores, we are broadening our customer base and can give more members and customers a good alternative that suits their needs."

