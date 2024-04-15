52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Coop Sweden Focuses On Season For Latest Round Of Price Cuts

By Dayeeta Das
Coop Sweden has announced a new round of price cuts on food items across all Stora Coop and Coop outlets for the four weeks from 15 April to 12 May 2024.

The price reduction will include approximately 40 products under Coop’s own brands, Coop, Änglamark and Xtra.

The latest initiative will focus on seasonal products suitable for summer barbecues, as well as snacks.

Marie Nygren, CEO of Coop Sweden, stated, “When we summarised 2023, we were pleased to see that SEK 1.8 billion – €160 million – was returned to our owners, i.e. our 3.9 million members, in the form of member prices and member campaigns and vouchers.

“We continue on this path also for Weeks 16-19, with reduced prices on products relevant to the season and that our members appreciate.”

Price Cuts

Coop Sweden’s latest round of price cuts will include those on burgers, chicken in various shapes, ribs, and veggie burgers, among others.

This also includes biscuits, its own-brand Chocolate Crispies, and a range of frozen vegetables, including avocados.

Under Coop’s organic brand, Änglamark, the prices of corn, yoghurt, grilled cheese, feta cheese, apple juice and coconut milk will also be reduced, the retailer added.

Coop Sweden is also reducing the prices of most types of all-purpose cleaners and scented soaps, as many consumers consider spring synonymous with cleaning.

Shoppers who are members of one of Coop’s 26 consumer associations can avail of the price reduction initiatives.

Currently, Coop Sweden has more than 3.9 million members – an increase of 189,136 people over the past year.

The retailer has named Krister Thid as the new business manager of its X:-tra chain and Sven Skarlöv, the former business manager of X:-tra, as the business manager of the Coop chain.

