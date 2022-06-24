Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Coop Sweden To Launch 'Methane-Reduced' Beef

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Coop Sweden has announced that it is to launch methane-reduced beef under the LOME (Low On Methane) brand at selected stores from the end of June.

The product, which Coop says is the first of its kind, is an outcome of a pilot between the biotechnology company Volta Greentech, the grocery chain, and the food company Protos.

Methane Reducing Feed

Sweden's Volta Greentech developed Volta Seafeed, a feed supplement for cattle based on the red algal species Asparagopsis that reduces methane emissions.

In 2022, Volta Greentech teamed up with Protos and Coop Sweden for a pilot project on Gotland island, with the goal of taking methane-reduced meat to the meat counters for the first time.

Within the framework of the project, ten bulls on Ejmund's farm on Gotland received Volta Seafeed as part of their daily feed for about three consecutive months before slaughter.

The study tested different ways of feeding the animals, and most reached over 90% methane reduction, with the average for the period remaining at 80%.

In addition, new methods were discovered during the study to integrate the feed into the farm's daily work, which will make it easier for more farms to implement the solution in the future.

Charlotta Szczepanowski, head of sustainability and quality at Coop Sweden, said, "This is a project that is really at the forefront in the field of food tech and the transition to a more sustainable food chain.

"We look forward to being the first in the world to offer our customers and members a unique product in our stores and to continue to support Swedish food production."

Methane-Reduced Beef At Coop Sweden

LOME products will be sold for a limited time in select stores, including 500-gram packs of ground beef priced at approximately SEK 59.

The retailer will also sell other selected parts, such as sirloin steak and beef fillet, over the counter.

The parties have already begun planning for the future launch of additional products, the retailer noted.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Coop Switzerland Plans To Expand Stake In Bell Food Group
2
Retail

Britain's Asda Says Shoppers Buy Less, Seek Cheaper Items
3
Retail

Less Meat On The Menu For Germany's Green Summit
4
Retail

British Consumers, Shaken By Cost-Of-Living Squeeze, Cut Back On Shopping
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com