ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coop Switzerland Launches Filling Stations For Beer, Mineral Water

Published on Jun 3 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: Beer / Mineral Water / Environment / Coop Switzerland / Filling Stations

Coop Switzerland Launches Filling Stations For Beer, Mineral Water

Coop Switzerland has announced that it is introducing filling stations for beer and mineral water in some of its supermarkets.

The move, a first for the retailer, will allow consumers to weigh and refill mineral water and beer in select outlets in north-western Switzerland.

Customers at Coop supermarkets in Basel Südpark and Baden Bahnhof can now fill Rhäzünser mineral water and Valaisanne beer.

Pilot Project

It is the first of three pilot projects for filling stations in Coop supermarkets and is part of its zero-waste offer.

The initiative is part of Coop Switzerland's efforts to reduce packaging by offering alternatives.

The company also plans to introduce filling stations for long-shelf-life food items, as well as fabric and dishwashing detergents throughout this summer.

Beginning in August, Coop will test filling stations for food items such as rice, pasta, pulses and muesli in several Coop supermarkets throughout Switzerland.

Customers will be allowed to fill the unpackaged food in the desired quantity into their own containers and weigh them, similar to the existing offer in the Karma shops and the Fooby store.

In association with Henkel, Coop Switzerland will also introduce filling stations for detergents and dishwashing detergents.

Persil and Coop will be offering Oecoplan laundry detergents and Oecoplan dishwashing detergents over the counter in individual supermarkets in northwestern Switzerland.

Plastic-Free Alternatives

Coop Switzerland is also offering more plastic-free alternatives made of cardboard and paper, as well as products without packaging.

The retailer is committed to reducing packaging and is gradually converting to sustainable alternatives.

It has already reduced or optimised over 30,000 tonnes of packaging material.

Further, it aims to eliminate 20% plastic use in the packaging of its own-brand products and disposable items by 2026.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

BrewDog Launches Carbon-Negative LOST Lager On Irish Market

BrewDog Launches Carbon-Negative LOST Lager On Irish Market
Carlsberg Resumes Brewing In Belgium's Grimbergen Abbey

Carlsberg Resumes Brewing In Belgium's Grimbergen Abbey
AB InBev Chief Executive Announces Departure After 15 Years At Helm

AB InBev Chief Executive Announces Departure After 15 Years At Helm
COVID-19 Measures 'Disproportionately Impacted' Beer Sales, Study Finds

COVID-19 Measures 'Disproportionately Impacted' Beer Sales, Study Finds
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Zummo Launches The GO Range Of Juicers Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Zummo Launches The GO Range Of Juicers
B&M European Value Retail Full-Year Results - What The Analysts Said Thu, 3 Jun 2021

B&M European Value Retail Full-Year Results - What The Analysts Said
Magnit Still Has Some Room For Acquisitions: CEO Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Magnit Still Has Some Room For Acquisitions: CEO
B&M Reports 83% Growth In Annual Earnings Thu, 3 Jun 2021

B&M Reports 83% Growth In Annual Earnings
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN