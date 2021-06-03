Coop Switzerland Launches Filling Stations For Beer, Mineral Water

Published on Jun 3 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: Beer / Mineral Water / Environment / Coop Switzerland / Filling Stations

Coop Switzerland has announced that it is introducing filling stations for beer and mineral water in some of its supermarkets.

The move, a first for the retailer, will allow consumers to weigh and refill mineral water and beer in select outlets in north-western Switzerland.

Customers at Coop supermarkets in Basel Südpark and Baden Bahnhof can now fill Rhäzünser mineral water and Valaisanne beer.

Pilot Project

It is the first of three pilot projects for filling stations in Coop supermarkets and is part of its zero-waste offer.

The initiative is part of Coop Switzerland's efforts to reduce packaging by offering alternatives.

The company also plans to introduce filling stations for long-shelf-life food items, as well as fabric and dishwashing detergents throughout this summer.

Beginning in August, Coop will test filling stations for food items such as rice, pasta, pulses and muesli in several Coop supermarkets throughout Switzerland.

Customers will be allowed to fill the unpackaged food in the desired quantity into their own containers and weigh them, similar to the existing offer in the Karma shops and the Fooby store.

In association with Henkel, Coop Switzerland will also introduce filling stations for detergents and dishwashing detergents.

Persil and Coop will be offering Oecoplan laundry detergents and Oecoplan dishwashing detergents over the counter in individual supermarkets in northwestern Switzerland.

Plastic-Free Alternatives

Coop Switzerland is also offering more plastic-free alternatives made of cardboard and paper, as well as products without packaging.

The retailer is committed to reducing packaging and is gradually converting to sustainable alternatives.

It has already reduced or optimised over 30,000 tonnes of packaging material.

Further, it aims to eliminate 20% plastic use in the packaging of its own-brand products and disposable items by 2026.