Coop Switzerland Reports Sales Growth Of 1.4% In FY 2023

Coop Switzerland generated total sales of CHF 34.7 billion (€37.3 billion) in its financial year 2023, registering a 1.4% increase compared to the year before.

Excluding fuels, Coop Switzerland's retail division saw net sales increasing by 1.0%, while wholesale and production unit reported 3.8% growth.

Retail Trade

The total net sales in retail trade amounted to CHF 19.9 billion (€21.4 billion) during the financial year.

The Coop supermarkets, including Coop.ch, reported year-on-year growth of 2.4% in full-year 2023 to CHF 11.8 billion (€12.7 billion).

It also recorded over 25 million more contacts and welcomed significantly more customers than in the previous year.

Coop was also able to reduce the price of over 1,000 products and grew double-digit with its entry-level private label range, Prix Garantie.

Wholesale And Production

Coop Switzerland's wholesale and production unit saw net sales growth of 3.8% during the financial year to CHF 16.3 billion (€17.5 billion).

Transgourmet generated net proceeds of CHF 11.4 billion (€12.2 billion) with continued growth in delivery volumes in all its national companies.

In the production division, sales rose by 4.9% to CHF 5.4 billion (€5.8 billion), Coop added.

Online And Sustainability

Coop's online business grew by CHF 384 million (€412.2 million) with sales of around CHF 5.3 billion (€5.7 billion).

Online supermarket Coop.ch, with over 21,000 products, grew by 8.7%. In the wholesale segment, online sales rose by 12.5%.

Sales of sustainable goods amounted to CHF 6.7 billion (€7.2 billion) in full-year 2023, increasing by 7.3%, or CHF 457 million (€490.6 million).

In September of last year, Coop Switzerland announced plans to install 200 new electric vehicle charging stations across its network of store locations in the country by 2026.

The initiative represents an extension of the existing partnership between Coop Switzerland and Energie 360°, a Swiss company specialising in the supply of customised and eco friendly energy solutions.