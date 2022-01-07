Coop Switzerland Sees Retail Sales Up 2.6% In 2021

Coop Switzerland has seen net sales in its retail arm grow by 2.6% in full-year 2021, to CHF 19.6 billion (€18.8 billion), with its supermarket business 'on a par' with the previous year's record performance, the group said.

Sales across its supermarket channel, including Coop.ch, stood at CHF 12.1 billion (€11.6 billion) for the year.

The group's specialty stores achieved net sales of CHF 7.5 billion, having managed to 'compensate for the second lockdown', Coop said.

Wholesale And Production

In its wholesale and production division, net sales were up 8.4% to CHF 13.4 billion (€12.9 billion).

This was boosted by the performance of its Transgourmet business, which managed to recover despite the recent re-introduction of hospitality closures.

Online Performance

Online sales across the group again performed strongly, growing by 13.4% to CHF 3 billion (€2.88 billion), an increase of CHF 350 million year-on-year.

Online sales in its supermarket division rose 14.6%, online sales in DIY were up 27.1% (boosted by the acquisition of Jumbo), while Livique / Lumimart achieved a 10% increase in online sales and Microspot.ch grew by 7.4%.

On a group-wide basis, Coop reported sales of CHF 31.8 billion (€30.54 billion) for the year, which was CHF 1.6 billion up on the previous 12-month period.

In a statement, the group said, 'In the retail sector, net sales rose by 2.6%. Wholesale / production increased by 8.4%. Thus, despite the challenging conditions, both pillars developed positively at Coop. [...] Coop thanks its employees for their extraordinary performance in 2021.'

In October, the group announced that it was planning to raise minimum wages across its operations this year. Coop will host its annual media conference on 15 February 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.