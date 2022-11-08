Subscribe Login
Retail

Coty Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates As Beauty Demand Sits Pretty

Share this article

Coty Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as higher prices and sturdy demand for its fragrances and cosmetics helped soften the hit from a strong US dollar and the company's exit from Russia.

Consumers heading out more after lockdowns are indulging in smaller luxuries such as makeup and perfumes even as they put off bigger purchases because of rising inflation and risks of a recession.

Coty's prestige division, home to cosmetics and fragrances from the Calvin Klein and Gucci brands, saw revenue fall 1% due to macroeconomic headwinds. But chief executive officer Sue Nabi told Reuters that the company does not "see any slowdown or trading down in the prestige division."

In fact, consumers are trading up from lower-priced consumer beauty labels to its prestige division, she said.

The Hugo Boss perfume maker will also increase prices further, by mid-single digits around winter, as it combats higher freight and labour costs.

'More Resilient Than Ever'

The beauty category is "more resilient than ever", Nabi said, after Coty reiterated its annual profit forecast.

European peer L’Oréal had also reported strong third-quarter sales growth as robust demand in Europe and the United States offset disruptions caused by strict lockdowns in China.

China's zero-COVID policy impacted Estée Lauder as well, prompting it to slash annual forecasts, but Coty's smaller exposure to the Chinese market has helped the CoverGirl parent shield itself.

Its net revenue rose 1% to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended 30 September, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $125.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $103 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Britvic Finance Boss Joanne Wilson To Succeed John Rogers As WPP CFO
2
Retail

British Grocery Inflation Hit Record 14.7% In October: Kantar
3
Retail

MOL Group Sees Profit Decline In Forecourt Business
4
Retail

Hungary Could Decide On New Caps On Food Prices Within Days
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com