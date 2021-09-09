Countdown To The 2021 Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit

Published on Sep 9 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: paris / Consumer Goods Forum / Sustainable Retail Summit

The 2021 edition of the Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit takes place in Paris on 13 and 14 October, welcoming more than 400 industry leaders and experts for two days of inspirational talks and best practice sessions.

Taking place just a few weeks ahead of the crucial COP26 meeting in Glasgow, this year's Summit takes place both in person, at the Tour EQHO in Paris, as well as digitally, ensuring attendees from around the globe can participate. ESM: European Supermarket Magazine is a media partner for this year's event.

Among those set to appear at the event are Alan Jope, chief executive, Unilever; Simon Roberts, chief executive, Sainsbury’s; Maria Neira, director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, World Health Organization; Paul Lalli, global head of human rights at The Coca-Cola Company; Traci Linder, manager, global seafood traceability at WWF; Richard Curtis, director, writer and SDG advocate, and many other sustainability leaders.

Topics of discussion at the Summit will include how the industry is seeking to unify global health and sustainability concerns through best-practice industry actions; tackling food waste, plastic waste and building a forest-positive future; empowering healthy consumers globally and protecting employee wellbeing; exploring tech innovations helping to shape the sustainability agenda; and a lot more besides.

'Critical Role To Play'

“We all know that accelerating a greener, healthier, and more resilient future is both a business and moral necessity, and we all have a critical role to play," commented Wai-Chan Chan, managing director of The Consumer Goods Forum. "Although many businesses are already making great strides for people and planet, we can and must all go much further. Collaboration is key – and The Consumer Goods Forum is all about businesses partnering across sectors and with key stakeholders around the world to drive change and deliver impact.

“Our annual Sustainable Retail Summit provides an important opportunity to catalyse even greater collective action. I’m looking forward to wide-ranging discussions which can generate tangible outcomes helping shape the future of the industry, the planet, and its people.

"As we approach major global milestones like the UN Food Systems Summit and COP26, the consumer goods industry must seize the opportunities to scale up industry-wide and cross-sector partnerships. Collaboration and coordination are vital to meeting the scale of the challenges ahead.”

Coalitions Of Action

The event will also reflect on the progress being achieved by the CGF’s Coalitions of Action on urgent issues, including deforestation, forced labour, plastic waste and circularity, healthier lives and food waste.

Specific sessions will include a look at ‘The Future of Brands: Facing the Burden of Proof’, shining a light on how the CGF supports members to ensure human rights and environmental due diligence of their supply chains through its Forest Positive Coalition, Human Rights Coalition and Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.

To find out more about the Sustainable Retail Summit and register to secure your ticket, visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/sustainable-retail-summit/

