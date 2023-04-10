Countdown To The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit 2023

The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit takes place in Kyoto, Japan, from 6 to 8 June 2023, with a call for retailers and consumer goods firms to come together and adopt a collaborative approach to tackling the unprecedented challenges facing people and the planet.

Featuring the theme 'Pursuit of Harmony in Turmoil: Working Together to Make a Difference', the Summit will welcome top executives from the retail and consumer goods landscape, including firms such as Alibaba, Ahold Delhaize, Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Microsoft Japan, Mondelēz International and PepsiCo, for several days of debate on key topics affecting both the business sector and the community at large.

Sessions will cover a range of topics, including combatting plastic waste, harnessing the positive power of technology and accelerating action towards net zero.

The Summit will also see The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) name its new co-chairs, who will set out their agenda for the next two years at the helm of the organisation.

Speakers And Panellists

Among the speakers and panellists set to address this year's Summit are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba; Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize; James Quincey, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola; Thibaut Mongon, executive vice president and worldwide chairman of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health; Miki Tsusaka, president of Microsoft Japan; Dirk Van De Put, chairman & CEO of Mondelez International; Ramon Laguarta, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of PepsiCo; Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery of Reliance Retail; Takatoshi Nishiwaki, governor of Kyoto Prefecture; Akimasa Yamashita, vice-governor of Kyoto Prefecture; and Wai-Chan Chan, managing director of The Consumer Goods Forum, among others.

'Multiple Challenges'

Commenting on the forthcoming Summit, CGF managing director Wai-Chan Chan said, “We approach this Summit in the midst of multiple challenges for our industry, so it’s more important than ever that we collaborate and share our approaches to tackling them. The event offers an influential platform for business leaders to come together to discuss how we can accelerate collective impact on pressing social, environmental and business issues.

“The CGF has a huge global reach – bringing the potential to make a major positive impact across the industry and beyond. Experience has shown us that the fastest way to move forward is through collaboration, coordination and open conversation.”

For further details, log on to theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/global-summit.

