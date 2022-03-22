Covirán Cuts Water Consumption By 29% In Six Years

Spanish cooperative and supermarket chain Covirán has reduced water consumption by 29% in the last six years.

The company attributed this achievement to investments in the modernisation of its facilities, and the addition of economisers and cleaning machinery to optimise water consumption.

The announcement coincides with World Water Day, which is celebrated on 22 March.

Water Consumption Efficiency Programme

Covirán’s water consumption efficiency programme, launched in 2016, has been in place for six years and resulted in a cumulative savings of 28.70%.

The company reported a 17% reduction in water use in the first year, when it commenced the renovation of its facilities.

Water consumption continued to reduce in the years that followed, with 2021 seeing a 1.9% decline.

Covirán president, Patro Contreras, highlighted the involvement of workers in energy savings and efficiency policy, describing them as "increasingly aware of environmental issues".

Commitment To Sustainability

The employees have signed a commitment to sustainability, which is included in the labour agreement.

The agreement prioritises the reduction of energy, water, paper and plastic consumption, as well as the selective collection and recycling of waste.

The Covirán Foundation also offers training to workers on the responsible use and consumption of water.

It also runs campaigns on good practices aimed at partners and customers on the need to prevent the wastage of water.

In January of this year, the Spanish retailer said that sales across its private-label range increased in 2021, with beers, water, milk, household cleaning products, and preserves among the most popular own-brand products.

