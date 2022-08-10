Covirán Opens Four New Supermarkets In July

Spanish proximity retail cooperative Covirán opened four supermarkets in the autonomous communities of Andalusia and Catalonia, in the provinces of Cadiz, Granada, Jaen and Barcelona.

The new store openings have created 17 jobs and added 639 square metres of sales space to its network.

The first store opened in Cadiz at the beginning of July, spread across an area of 175 square metres.

The store features a butcher's area in addition to delicatessen, greengrocer and bakery sections.

The second store, covering 84 square-metre space, opened in Barcelona offering local products in its butcher's, delicatessen, greengrocer's and bakery sections.

Other Stores

Granada witnessed the third store launch with a 290 square-metre outlet, which also offers a home delivery service.

The fourth outlet opened in Jaén, featuring a sales space of 90 square metres with butcher's, delicatessen and greengrocer's sections.

The store offers a home delivery service via its digital channels.

Covirán supermarkets operate on a proximity business model and the cooperative offers small independent retailers a comprehensive solution that guarantees the profitability of their supermarkets.

The proximity retailer closed its 2021 financial year with gross sales amounting to €1.64 billion, down 3.5% on the previous year. Of the total, €1.44 billion was achieved in the company’s home market and the remaining €199 million in Portugal.

Private label sales across its private-label range increased in this period, with beers, water, milk, household cleaning products, and preserves among the most popular own-brand products.

